Chandigarh to get unified control centre of essential services soon

The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) centre, which will be a hub for controlling essential services under one roof, will be ready by August, municipal corporation officials said. Chandigarh is set to get its own unified control centre of essential services. (HT File)

The state-of-the-art centre will be a unified control system for multiple services, including systems for water supply, public bike-sharing, streetlights, parking, solid waste management, street sweeping and sewage treatment plant, among others.

The project aims to facilitate control and oversight of vital services, effective inter-departmental co-ordination, improved maintenance operations, cost cutting, improved incident response and resource utilisation.

“The co-location of these systems into one centre will help us in easy operations. The administrators will have a comprehensive real-time view, detailed situational awareness and better control of infrastructure,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra.

As per officials, all systems in the centre will be integrated with the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). They added that the ICCC and the SCADA centre will establish a robust framework for decision making and co-ordinated response by sharing expertise, location, resources and technical capabilities.

Mitra, who is also the CEO of Chandigarh Smart City Limited, added that the project will help in making the city smarter and sustainable.

“The complaints of the citizens will be addressed quickly and the services being provided to them will improve. The SCADA centre will provide us with more effective control and a better way to utilise resources. It makes it possible to provide a platform for new applications, sensors and smart devices, making it easier to put future smart city initiatives into action”, she said.

Currently, water, streetlight and street sweeping SCADA is operating from the MC office in Sector 17 and the solid waste management system is operational from Rose Club, Sector 16. PBS and Parking system is being monitored and maintained from a temporary set up in Sector 17. The SCADA systems for sewage treatment plants are working from the STPs.