Stay indoors, red alert issued in Punjab, Haryana for severe cold

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for Punjab and parts of Haryana amid prediction of severe cold conditions. Commuters brave the fog in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

While in Punjab, the alert has been sounded for the next 48 to 72 hours, in Haryana, the warning has been issued for Saturday.

The Met has advised people to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities in view of the extreme weather conditions.

Weathermen have also forecast “dense to very dense fog” in the two states and Union Territory Chandigarh till January 15.

Watch out for frost, farmers told

It has also advised farmers to watch out for ground frost, which could damage tender vegetable crops and fruits.

Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) vice-chancellor Dr SS Gossal explained: “Vegetables and newly planted orchards are more vulnerable to frost. Under such circumstances, these crops need to be kept hydrated by providing light irrigation to moderate the microclimate. Besides, the application of mulches and protection barriers in the north-west direction are also effective for protection from frost.”

Amritsar’s night temp dips to 1.4°C

On Friday too, cold wave conditions gripped both states.

In Punjab, Amritsar was the coldest with the mercury dipping to 1.4°C in the wee hours of Friday. Met officials said this is the lowest that the temperature has gone in the district this season. Last year, the lowest temperature in the holy city was 1.2°C.

Bathinda reported a minimum of 2°C and Faridkot recorded 2.8°C.

Met officials said the minimum temperatures remained in the range of 3-7 degrees Celsius across the state on Friday.

Hisar’s Balasmand station coldest at 0.4°C

In Haryana, Balasmand station in Hisar was the coldest with a minimum temperature of 0.4°C, while Ambala and Panchkula shivered with maximum temperature dropping to 9.7°C. Faridabad recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 21.5 °C, as per the evening media bulletin of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Met officials said dry conditions are set to prevail across the state over the next week, with no change in the minimum temperature.

(With inputs from Bhavey Nagpal in Karnal)