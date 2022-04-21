Steeper fine for building misuse: Chandigarh admn meets business reps, assures of rational penalty rules
Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with representatives of Chandigarh Coordination Committee in connection with the proposed amendment in the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952.
The committee is a joint forum of more than 20 associations of traders, industrialists and Resident Welfare Associations, who have voiced opposition against the amendment, through which the administration is planning to increase the penalty for building misuse from the current ₹500 to ₹2 lakh.
In the meeting at the UT Guest House, committee representatives submitted that the violations should be considered as need-based changes and all cases against building owners since 2007 should be dropped. They also submitted that there should be a cap on the penalty, the daily fine should be reduced and it should be based on the property size and violation.
The deputy commissioner assured the delegation that the ₹2 lakh penalty will not be imposed on every violation. It will be levied only in case of serious violations and moreover the UT administration will frame rules for proportionate penalty as per the violations.
The UT administration had invited all trader associations for discussion on the proposed amendment of the Act. Industries Association of Chandigarh president Pankaj Khanna said the meeting was very positive and the administration provided clarity on all issues.
Meanwhile, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) president Charanjiv Singh demanded that the internal changes in commercial buildings be allowed as per new business trends and needs to reduce incidents of violation and misuse. Singh also demanded removal of the clause regarding 5% yearly increase in penalty.
Gang of robbers busted in Goindwal Sahib, three held
TARN TARAN Police on Wednesday busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of three of its members during a raid at Dyalpur Thala village of Goindwal Sahib sub-division in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday. Those arrested have been identified as Karandeep Singh, alias Karan, of Rooriwala village, Harmanjit Singh, alias Harman, of Tanda village and Manpreet Singh, alias Money, of Chohla Sahib village in Tarn Taran.
6 lakh candidates vie for 250 Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission posts
Nearly 6,05,023 candidates have filled the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022 form in the hope of making it to any of the 250 posts of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on offer, including 39 posts of deputy collector. Around 2,420 candidates are in the fray for each of the 250 posts, officials said. April 16 was the last date for submitting online applications though many aspirants have demanded that the last date be extended.
‘Fraud’ in registries: Jimpa directs Moga DC to submit probe report on April 21
Moga : After allegations of fraud in the registration of land in Moga, revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa directed the deputy commissioner to submit an inquiry report by April 21. According to information, a complaint was filed by a Moga resident to deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh alleging irregularities in the registration of land by the Moga tehsildar. Jimpa on Wednesday conducted a surprise checking at various offices located in the district administrative complex at Moga.
India may miss 2030 renewable energy targets as Punjab, Haryana, UP lag: Experts
New Delhi: India is falling behind on delivering the targets of increasing its non-fossil energy capacity to 175 gigawatts (GW) by 2022 and 500 GW by 2030 as many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are lagging on this front, climate and energy experts said on Wednesday. The webinar was held close on the heels of the release of the Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change's Working Group III report on Mitigation recently.
6 injured in accident involving car and bus at Kasara Ghat
A bus and a car met with an accident at Kasara Ghat on Tuesday night, injuring six, one of whom suffered from serious head injuries. The mishap occurred when a truck broke down and bumped into the four-wheeler in front of it. The car then bumped into a bus and crushed between the two big vehicles. The car was damaged and the driver suffered serious injuries while the other car members are also injured.
