292 gm heroin seized from car of proclaimed offender in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana unit of Special Task Force (STF) have recovered 272 gm heroin from the car of a proclaimed offender, who was arrested last week in connection with a case of drug peddling. Following the information provided by the accused, the contraband was recovered from his car parked outside his home in New Janta Nagar, Ludhiana. (Getty images)

Following the information provided by the accused, the contraband was recovered from his car parked outside his home in New Janta Nagar. The accused had hid the contraband in the air filter of the vehicle.

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Jethi. He is facing trial in at least 7 cases lodged against him at various police stations.

Inspector Harbans Singh, incharge at STF Ludhiana range, said that they had arrested the Jethi on April 13.

The court remanded the accused for five days in STF custody for questioning.

The inspector said that the accused was already a proclaimed offender in a case of drug peddling lodged against him at STF Mohali.

Jethi’s brother-in-law (sister’s fiance) Palwinder Singh alias Pinder Brar of Kotla Raika village of Moga, who was presently living in Urban Estate Dugri, was arrested by the STF for drug peddling on October 11, 2022 and 2.930 kg was recovered heroin from his possession.

Following the information provided by the accused, the STF had booked his fiancé Anshu Bala, Jethi and Jethi’s wife Tanu alias Tanuja.

The Inspector added that a hunt is on for the arrest of Anshu Bala and Tanu alias Tanuja.