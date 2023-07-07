Ludhiana: STF seizes property worth 3.2 crore of 6 drug peddlers

The Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana range, seized the property of six drug peddlers worth ₹3.27 crore, including that the accused who had opened fire on the STF team and tried to run over them with his car in a bid to escape, and attached it with their respective cases. Apart from it, the STF had seized property worth ₹ 39.84 lakh from drug peddling accused Pawan Kumar alias Sonu of Mohalla Lajpat Nagar of Jodhewal. (iStock)

According to STF officials, the court had convicted at least nine accused, including a minor, arrested by the STF for drug peddling.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Davinder Chaudhary stated that coming down heavily on drug peddlers, the STF has seized property worth ₹1.57 crore of Deepak Kumar alias Deepu Kandewala of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar.

Kandewala had opened fire on the STF team at Dhandra road and tried to hit a sub-inspector with his SUV in a bid to escape on April 27, 2022. A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was lodged against the accused. On the next day, the STF had conducted a raid at his home and recovered a cache of drugs. Another case of drug peddling was lodged against him at the STF, Mohali.

The DSP stated that the accused is already facing trial in at least 10 cases of drug peddling. He was convicted in one of the cases that had been lodged against him at the Model Town police station. A court in Jammu had declared him a proclaimed offender in a drug peddling case.

The STF seized property worth ₹3.50 lakh of Yadwinder Singh alias Yad of Sugandh Vihar of Phullanwal, property worth ₹14.10 lakh of Amit Sharma alias Kala of Rishi Nagar of Haibowal, property worth ₹8.80 lakh of Harsimarjit Singh alias Captain of Machhiwara and property worth ₹1.02 crore of Balwinder Singh alias Billa of Pathankot.