Stilt-plus-four floors policy was driven by realtors, real estate mafia: Surjewala

Former Haryana minister Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Haryana government after the Punjab and Haryana high court stayed the stilt-plus-four-floors policy, terming it a case of “political myopia”. The Congress MP described the situation as a “Herculean urban tragedy”, stating it reflected a systemic breakdown across the state’s urban landscape. (HT File)

The stay was granted on April 2 by a division bench, comprising chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry, which observed that the state appeared to have put public safety at risk “merely to earn more revenue.”

Citing the court’s observations, Surjewala said the bench had flagged the government’s failure to account for basic infrastructure and accused the administration of turning a “Nelson’s eye” to ground realities while allowing high-density construction.

The Congress MP described the situation as a “Herculean urban tragedy”, stating it reflected a systemic breakdown across the state’s urban landscape. He alleged that the policy was driven by property dealers and the real estate mafia, resulting in an “urban nightmare”. He also blamed the government for ignoring internal warnings and failing to adopt a coherent urban planning framework.

Taking direct aim at chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Surjewala alleged apathy towards infrastructure, civic amenities and planned development. He said cities such as Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula were grappling with collapsing civic systems, including overflowing sewage, broken roads, unsafe drinking water, rampant encroachments, traffic chaos, shrinking green spaces and worsening air pollution.

The Congress leader suggested a capacity assessment, expansion of sewage and water systems, removal of encroachments, scientific waste management, restoration of water bodies, mandatory rainwater harvesting and solar adoption, a clear parking policy, and a time-bound clean air action plan.