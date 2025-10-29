Stop blaming Punjab farmers for Delhi pollution: Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday accused the BJP of playing politics and blaming Punjab farmers for the air pollution in Delhi.

Addressing the media after chairing a cabinet meeting here, Mann said that around 90 lakh tonnes of paddy crop is yet to come in the grain markets, and the burning of paddy stubble has not occurred in the state.

“Blaming Punjab for Delhi’s haze is not justifiable. If stubble smoke has to travel from Punjab to Delhi, the wind should blow from north to south, which is not the case right now. Those blaming Punjab for pollution in Delhi forget that Haryana lies between the state and the national capital. Most of the crop in the state is yet to be harvested,” the CM said.

Mann said that the food growers of Punjab are being defamed, whereas no alternative is being offered by the Centre for the crop residue management.

“The Prime Minister is least bothered about this major issue involving several states. Punjab is contributing 170 LMT of paddy in the national pool; irrespective of the flood fury, the Centre has never appreciated it,” Mann said.

The CM slammed the Centre for meting out step-motherly treatment to the state in crisis.

“The state is yet to receive ₹1,600 crore announced by the Prime Minister for the flood relief,” Mann said, adding that to address the situation, the Centre government is trying to adjust the funds from other ongoing schemes.