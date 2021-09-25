Stop illegal construction outside lal dora in Chandigarh villages: Administrator

Giving directions that no illegal construction must take place outside the lal dora, Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday directed UT officials to strictly implement the ban.

In a meeting with senior UT officials at the Secretariat in Sector 9 on Friday, the administrator said if needed police assistance should be taken to stop illegal constructions in Chandigarh villages. He also directed the director general of police (DGP) to provide necessary help to the local administration.

Despite the ban, such constructions have continued to crop up in villages as reported by the Hindustan Times on September 22.

The Punjab New Capital Periphery Control Act restricts constructions in the periphery of around 16km (controlled area) of the city, which covers the areas outside the lal dora. The Punjab and Haryana high court has also imposed restrictions on construction for protection of the Sukhna Catchment Area.

UT adviser Dharam Pal said, “We will enforce the ban more comprehensively and strict action will be taken against violators. I have reiterated to the district officials to take necessary steps to put a stop to such constructions outside the lal dora.”

Constructions outside the lal dora had again started to mushroom after the UT administration earlier this year had indicated regularisation of illegal constructions outside the lal dora.

In January this year, former UT administrator VP Singh Badnore had directed UT officials to bring a comprehensive policy on the issue.

The administration has roped in the Indian Institute of Human Settlement (IISH), Bengaluru, to formulate a land pooling and aggregation policy.

A comprehensive land pooling policy is in the works, which will allow land development rights to the villagers. All illegal constructions will have to be demolished to bring the land in sync with the new policy. The draft land pooling policy is expected to be finalised within a month.