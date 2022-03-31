Stop issuing power connections to illegal colonies, GLADA to PSPCL
With an aim to stop construction of illegal colonies, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has issued a reminder to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to stop issuing power connections to these. Further, the department has also been asked to snap connections issued in these colonies in the past.
GLADA authorities stated that two letters were also issued to PSPCL in the last two years regarding the same, but the department is still issuing power connections in illegal colonies, which encourages the illegal constructions.
As per GLADA officials, over 1,400 illegal colonies have been established in the past in Ludhiana and the list is available on the Authority’s official site. A large number of colonisers have applied under the policy floated by state government in 2018, but still hundreds of colonies are being development without getting approval from the department. GLADA officials have asked PSPCL to stop issuing power connections if the plot owner or coloniser fails to get no-objection certificate from GLADA.
GLADA chief administrator Sandeep Kumar said, “Regular action is being taken against illegal colonies by the department, but it is important to stop issuance of power connections here. Two letters have been written to PSPCL in this regard in the last two years, but connections are still being issued. So we have again written to the authorities so that he illegal activity can be stopped. We have also asked the department to take action against connections issued in illegal colonies in the recent past.”
PSPCL Ludhiana chief engineer Jasbir Singh said, “No power connection is issued without NOC of GLADA, but if the department has written to us, I will again issue directions to stop issuing power connections if plot owner or coloniser fails to avail the clearance.”
Meanwhile, president of Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers’ Association, GS Lamba said they are not against any action being taken on illegal colonies which are not covered under regularisation policy, but PSPCL is not even issuing power connections to those plot holders who have availed the NOC from GLADA.
