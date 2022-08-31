Stop propaganda, take steps to end ‘goonda raj’: Sukhbir Badal to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the illegal mining was being patronized by the AAP government and that this scam was similar to the ₹500 crore excise scam. “The state exchequer is being looted of hundreds of crores by AAP functionaries who are in league with the mining mafia,” he said.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to stop false propaganda and take effective steps to end ‘goonda raj’ in Punjab.
“The very fact that gangsters are openly threatening the state police chief and the police administration is indicative of the failure of the home ministry in giving requisite orders to deal with them with a heavy hand. Never before were gangsters so emboldened so as to make such open threats” he said, adding that the deteriorating law and order situation, which had led to a sharp increase in extortions, was also resulting in flight of capital from the state.
SAD president held meeting of a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting at Ferozepur. He asked Ferozepur deputy commissioner Amrit Singh to hold an inquiry into the misuse of MNREGA funds by Congress legislators and their cronies. He said Congressmen had established their own factories to manufacture interlocking tiles and got the government to purchase sub-standard tiles at high rates from the factories.
Badal said that the AAP government failed to expedite work on the PGI Satellite Centre here and the issue was not even taken up with the central government since the last five months. He asked the DC to prepare a status report so that he could take up the matter appropriately at the centre.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
