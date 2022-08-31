Stop propaganda, take steps to end ‘goonda raj’: Sukhbir Badal to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to stop false propaganda and take effective steps to end ‘goonda raj’ in Punjab.

“The very fact that gangsters are openly threatening the state police chief and the police administration is indicative of the failure of the home ministry in giving requisite orders to deal with them with a heavy hand. Never before were gangsters so emboldened so as to make such open threats” he said, adding that the deteriorating law and order situation, which had led to a sharp increase in extortions, was also resulting in flight of capital from the state.

He said the illegal mining was being patronized by the AAP government and that this scam was similar to the ₹500 crore excise scam. “The state exchequer is being looted of hundreds of crores by AAP functionaries who are in league with the mining mafia,” he said.

SAD president held meeting of a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting at Ferozepur. He asked Ferozepur deputy commissioner Amrit Singh to hold an inquiry into the misuse of MNREGA funds by Congress legislators and their cronies. He said Congressmen had established their own factories to manufacture interlocking tiles and got the government to purchase sub-standard tiles at high rates from the factories.

Badal said that the AAP government failed to expedite work on the PGI Satellite Centre here and the issue was not even taken up with the central government since the last five months. He asked the DC to prepare a status report so that he could take up the matter appropriately at the centre.