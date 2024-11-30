Stop trying to ‘influence’ jathedar ahead of Dec 2 meet: Dhami urges Sikh bodies

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami urged the panthic bodies to stop ‘influencing’ the Akal Takht jathedar in the guise of ‘advising ’ him ahead of the crucial December 2 meeting of the Sikh clergy. Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh left for Dubai and is set to return a day ahead of the meeting (HT File)

Dhami’s statement came on a day when jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh left for Dubai and is set to return a day ahead of the meeting.

Dhami, in an official statement, said ‘some people’ are trying to influence the jathedar with their advice and suggestions.

“With the motive of influencing his decision, some people are giving advice to the jathedars. It’s being done by giving memos in person and through media platforms. This happens to be an insult to the Akal Takht sahib and Singh Sahiban (jathedars) knowingly or unknowingly. The jathedar Sahiban are independent and autonomous to decide on any issue. They are competent to decide on the matter in light of history, traditions and maryada”, Dhami said.

Dhami added: “I appeal to Panthic bodies to keep patience and respect the sovereign status of Akal Takht. Don’t give them advice on the pretext of giving suggestions. Don’t raise questions over their personality.”

Ever since jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh called the meeting of Sikh clergy on December 2 to pronounce the much-awaited tankhah (religious punishment) to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal there has been a beeline of various Sikh delegations approaching the Akal Takht to submit their suggestions regarding sentiments of the community and the case.

Sukhbir was declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) by the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs on August 30 for the mistakes committed by the party and its government from 2007 to 2017 on complaint of the rebel Akali leaders.

Sources close to the affairs of Akal Takht said the jathedar will stay in Dubai for a few days and will return a day before the meeting. Besides Sukhbir, Sikh leaders who served as ministers in the Akali government from 2007 to 2017 will also appear before the highest Sikh temporal seat. Takht is most likely to pronounce tankhah to Sukhbir.

On Wednesday, Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa and Tarsem Singh, father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, also met Takht jathedar urging him not to bow before any pressure on December 2 and take strict action.