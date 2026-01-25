Stopped from hurling abuses, 3 men beat aunt to death in Sangrur

A woman was beaten to death by her three nephews and a niece-in-law following an altercation over hurling of abuses in Balad Kalan village of Sangrur, police said on Saturday. The victim, identified as Manjit Kaur, who was in her 50s, succumbed to her injuries at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Friday night after battling for life for four days. (HT Photo)

Bhawanigarh station house officer (SHO) Malwinder Singh said two of the accused, identified as Balwinder Singh and Gurchet Singh, had been arrested and efforts were on to arrest Maggar Singh and Reena Kaur, the wife of Balwinder.

As per the FIR, the incident occurred on January 19 when Gurchet started using abusive words in drunken stupor while standing outside the victim’s house.

When she stepped outside to stop him, Balwinder’s wife Reena reportedly pulled her hair.

Gurchet then allegedly shoved the victim to the ground, where Balwinder repeatedly struck her on the head with a wooden stick while Maggar rained kicks.

The victim’s daughter Pardeep Kaur, who was present at the scene, shouted for help, following which the accused fled the spot. Two of them were eventually arrested.

All four accused were initially booked under Section 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following the victim’s death, Section 103 of BNS for murder was added.

The victim, a widow, leaves behind three daughters and a son.