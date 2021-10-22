Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Stray dog beaten to death in Mohali, two brothers booked
Stray dog beaten to death in Mohali, two brothers booked

The brothers, Prince and Honey, were booked under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act
The accused claimed the stray dog had bitten their sister. (Reuters File Photo/For representation only)
Published on Oct 22, 2021
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

A stray dog was mercilessly beaten to death by two brothers after it bit their sister at Raipur village in Balongi, Mohali.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, police booked the brothers, Prince and Honey, under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

“Prince has been arrested on the complaint of an NGO. Honey is away at Ladakh,” said Rajpal Singh, station house officer, Balongi.

During his interrogation, Prince revealed that they killed the dog by hitting its head and legs repeatedly and also filmed it to teach a lesson to their neighbours with whom they had a rift.

Friday, October 22, 2021
