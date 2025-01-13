Stray dog threat: Kids kept indoors, will block road, say villagers

The authorities remain unmoved even two days after a pack of stray dogs mauled an 11-year-old boy in Hasanpur village of Mullanpur Dakha, residents said on Monday. Stray dogs had also killed another child on January 5. Miffed by the “apathetic” approach of the authorities, the villagers stated that they would block the traffic at the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road on Sunday. They want the administration to catch the stray dogs from the area. The Punjab state human rights commission (PSHRC) has already taken a suo motu cognisance of the incident. (HT File)

The villagers met deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa on Monday and conveyed the message to the authorities. Terrified by stray dog menace that killed two children in the village, residents did not allow their children to venture out even for flying kites on Lohri. The villagers claimed that no official contacted them.

Jagrup Singh, a member of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU, Dakonda), said a pack of dogs tried to attack a boy, who was riding his cycle. Alert villagers rescued the boy and sent him back to home.

He added that despite Lohri festival, the villagers did not allow their children to go out and fly kites. Further, he stated that the villagers are trying to catch the fractious dogs, but failed to nab any due to lack of proper equipment and skills. They are trying to procure a big net to trap the dogs.

Panchayat member Harjeet Singh said not only children, but all residents of the village are terrorised and avoid venturing out after sunset. They are also carrying sticks for their defence. Further, he added that the authorities are not taking the matter seriously even after the loss of lives of two children.

When contacted, Jagraon additional deputy commissioner Kulreet Singh said the village does not lie under his jurisdiction. He suggested to contact some other officer from Ludhiana. He also added that he went to the village on Saturday on humanitarian grounds when the dogs killed the second boy.

Despite repeated calls and texts, deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal was not available for comment.

The Punjab state human rights commission (PSHRC) has already taken a suo motu cognisance of the incident and chairperson Justice Sant Parkash called for a report from the Ludhiana municipal corporation commissioner and the deputy commissioner. The report is to be submitted a week before the next hearing on March 4.