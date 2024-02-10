 Street named after Shimla-born WWI soldier: Jaishankar visits Sailani Avenue in Perth - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Street named after Shimla-born WWI soldier: Jaishankar visits Sailani Avenue in Perth

Street named after Shimla-born WWI soldier: Jaishankar visits Sailani Avenue in Perth

ByPress Trust of India, Perth
Feb 10, 2024 09:00 PM IST

Records show that Sailani worked as a “labourer” before joining the Australian Imperial Force in Perth on February 7, 1916

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday visited Sailani Avenue in Perth named after Himachal’s Shimla-born soldier Nain Singh Sailani, who sacrificed his life during World War I serving the Australian Imperial Force.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar meets with veterans and leaders of the Indian community during his visit to Sailani Avenue, named after Nain Singh Sailani, an Indian-origin soldier honoured in Australia, in Perth on Saturday. (Photo:X)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar meets with veterans and leaders of the Indian community during his visit to Sailani Avenue, named after Nain Singh Sailani, an Indian-origin soldier honoured in Australia, in Perth on Saturday. (Photo:X)

Jaishankar is here to attend the two-day Indian Ocean conference.

“Visited Sailani Avenue in Perth. Named after Nain Singh Sailani, an Indian-origin soldier honoured in Australia. Glad to meet some of our veterans and Indian community leaders there,” Jaishankar posted on micro-blogging platform “X”.

Records show that Sailani worked as a “labourer” before joining the Australian Imperial Force in Perth on February 7, 1916. Nain Singh was 43 when he was assigned as a soldier to the 44th Infantry Battalion of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac).

He was one of 12 known Anzacs from the Indian community who enlisted with the Australian Imperial Forces in 1916, and one of two who were killed in an offensive campaign by Germany on Belgium during World War I.

He is buried in Belgium, alongside fellow Australian soldiers who were killed in action and is the recipient of three medals including the British War Medal, the Victory Medal and the 1914/15 Star.

