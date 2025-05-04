Student ends life at private university in Mohali

A 22-year-old male student of Amity University, Sector 82, died by suicide at his hostel room on the varsity campus on Saturday morning. According to police, the student hailed from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, and was pursuing a course in forensic science. (iStock)

Around 4.30 am on Saturday, he sent a text message to his father, saying, “I am sorry, Papa.”

Alarmed by his message, his parents immediately contacted the university authorities. As campus staff rushed to his room, they found the student unresponsive.

They alerted the police, who transported the youth to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

Police stated that the student had dinner with his friends the previous night and appeared absolutely normal while retiring for the night. His friends expressed shock at his extreme step. A post-mortem examination was conducted at the civil hospital and the body was handed over to his parents after their arrival from Solan.