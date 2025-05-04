Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Student ends life at private university in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 04, 2025 08:32 AM IST

Around 4.30 am on Saturday, the student sent a text message to his father, saying, “I am sorry, Papa.”; alarmed by his message, his parents immediately contacted the university authorities, who found the student unresponsive in his room

A 22-year-old male student of Amity University, Sector 82, died by suicide at his hostel room on the varsity campus on Saturday morning.

According to police, the student hailed from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, and was pursuing a course in forensic science. (iStock)
According to police, the student hailed from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, and was pursuing a course in forensic science. (iStock)

According to police, the student hailed from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, and was pursuing a course in forensic science.

Around 4.30 am on Saturday, he sent a text message to his father, saying, “I am sorry, Papa.”

Alarmed by his message, his parents immediately contacted the university authorities. As campus staff rushed to his room, they found the student unresponsive.

They alerted the police, who transported the youth to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

Police stated that the student had dinner with his friends the previous night and appeared absolutely normal while retiring for the night. His friends expressed shock at his extreme step. A post-mortem examination was conducted at the civil hospital and the body was handed over to his parents after their arrival from Solan.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Student ends life at private university in Mohali
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On