News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Student killed, 24 injured as minibus hits cars, overturns in J&K’s Rajouri

Student killed, 24 injured as minibus hits cars, overturns in J&K’s Rajouri

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 06, 2023 03:06 PM IST

A 21-year-old student died and 24 other passengers were injured when a minibus hit two cars before overturning in the Thandikassi area of Rajouri district on Wednesday, police said

The minibus was on its way to Rajouri from Manjakote when it hit two cars near Radha Soami Satsang Ashram in Thandikassi and overturned.

Dr Mehmood Bajar, the medical superintendent of Government Medical College and Hospital, Rajouri, where the injured were rushed, said, “Of the 24 injured passengers under treatment, 17 are students.”

The students belong to different educational institutions of Rajouri and had boarded the minibus to reach their colleges in the morning when the accident occurred.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

