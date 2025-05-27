Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Student killed as bus overturns in Haryana’s Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 27, 2025 05:54 AM IST

A Haryana roadways bus overturned near Rajli, killing 20-year-old Khusi Mohammad and injuring four. The bus was overloaded with 65 passengers.

A 20-year-old student was killed and four people were injured after a Haryana roadways bus overturned near Rajli village in Hisar on Monday, said police.

The overturned bus after the driver lost control while avoiding crashing into an uprooted tree on the Rajli-Hisar road on Monday. (HT Photo)
The overturned bus after the driver lost control while avoiding crashing into an uprooted tree on the Rajli-Hisar road on Monday. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Khusi Mohammad, of Rajli village, police added. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Hisar and were discharged after first aid, police said.

The deceased’s father, Phuldeen, is a CRPF personnel and his mother, Renu, is an Anganwadi worker. He was the only son.

His friend Kuldeep, who was also travelling in the same bus, said that the bus was overloaded and 65 passengers were on board when the mishap took place.

“The driver, trying to avoid crashing into an uprooted tree on the Rajli-Hisar road, lost control of the vehicle. When the bus driver took the bus to the other side of the road to save it from the fallen tree, two of its tyres got stuck in the mud on the roadside, due to which the bus overturned. The bus at high speed when the incident happened. Mohammad was doing a computer diploma in Hisar, and he used to go daily from the village to attend the classes,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Student killed as bus overturns in Haryana’s Hisar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On