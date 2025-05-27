Student killed as bus overturns in Haryana’s Hisar

A 20-year-old student was killed and four people were injured after a Haryana roadways bus overturned near Rajli village in Hisar on Monday, said police. The overturned bus after the driver lost control while avoiding crashing into an uprooted tree on the Rajli-Hisar road on Monday. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Khusi Mohammad, of Rajli village, police added. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Hisar and were discharged after first aid, police said.

The deceased’s father, Phuldeen, is a CRPF personnel and his mother, Renu, is an Anganwadi worker. He was the only son.

His friend Kuldeep, who was also travelling in the same bus, said that the bus was overloaded and 65 passengers were on board when the mishap took place.

“The driver, trying to avoid crashing into an uprooted tree on the Rajli-Hisar road, lost control of the vehicle. When the bus driver took the bus to the other side of the road to save it from the fallen tree, two of its tyres got stuck in the mud on the roadside, due to which the bus overturned. The bus at high speed when the incident happened. Mohammad was doing a computer diploma in Hisar, and he used to go daily from the village to attend the classes,” he added.