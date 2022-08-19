Student’s car broken into on PU campus, wallet stolen

Unidentified persons broke the window of a student’s car, which was parked near the Student Centre at Panjab University, and made away with his wallet on Thursday.

The complainant, Sanyam Wadhwa, a third-year student at the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), said he received a text message on his phone at around 11.30am regarding an unsuccessful ATM transaction. Realising his wallet had been in his car, he rushed to the parking where he found the window of car broken and his wallet missing.

“We immediately informed PU security officials about the incident, and later informed the Chandigarh Police, who reached the spot and recorded my statement,” he said.

Security officials said they received the complaint while a student protest was underway near the V-C’s office.

Last month, the window of a teacher’s car was broken by an unknown persons on the south campus. However, no theft was reported.

Another UILS student, Archit, said, “This indicates a major security lapse as the incidents took place in broad daylight. “ Meanwhile, police officials said that they have lodged a DDR (daily diary register) and an investigation had been initiated.