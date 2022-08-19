Student’s car broken into on PU campus, wallet stolen
Unidentified persons broke the window of a student’s car, which was parked near the Student Centre at Panjab University, and made away with his wallet on Thursday.
The complainant, Sanyam Wadhwa, a third-year student at the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), said he received a text message on his phone at around 11.30am regarding an unsuccessful ATM transaction. Realising his wallet had been in his car, he rushed to the parking where he found the window of car broken and his wallet missing.
“We immediately informed PU security officials about the incident, and later informed the Chandigarh Police, who reached the spot and recorded my statement,” he said.
Security officials said they received the complaint while a student protest was underway near the V-C’s office.
Last month, the window of a teacher’s car was broken by an unknown persons on the south campus. However, no theft was reported.
Another UILS student, Archit, said, “This indicates a major security lapse as the incidents took place in broad daylight. “ Meanwhile, police officials said that they have lodged a DDR (daily diary register) and an investigation had been initiated.
Panchkula: Poorly lit parks double as drug addicts’ hub, gambling dens
The park that caters to Budhanpur, Indira Colony and Sector 16 has the notoriety of being the favourite haunt of gamblers and drug addicts. Locals say a spell of rain is enough to turn the park into a swamp. A resident of Budhanpur, Sunita, only ever uses the park as a short-cut to her house. The park located next to the power house in Industrial Area, Phase 2, is also crying for attention.
Dung, grazing cattle, foul stench make parks in periphery blight on City Beautiful
Dotted with cow dung, stray cattle and dogs, and doubling as ad hoc parking lots, several parks on the periphery of the City Beautiful are in a rundown condition with residents steering clear of them with good reason. The parks are primarily used as a grazing ground by dairy owners, many of whom tie their cattle near the park's boundary wall.
Kuldeep Bishnoi starts campaigning in Adampur
Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has recently switched over to the BJP from the Congress after resigning as Adampur legislator on Thursday, started canvassing for the bypoll, the date for which is yet to be declared. Bishnoi broke the ice with his arch-rival Sonali Phogat of the BJP, who lost to him in the 2019 assembly polls. The four-time MLA and two-time parliamentarian Bishnoi will visit the villages of the Adampur constituency till August 20.
Kiran Choudhry to start ‘khaat yatra’ from Kurukshetra
Senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry will launch Choudhry's 'khaat yatra' from Kurukshetra, starting from the first week of September. During her yatra, the former minister will hold 'tea meetings' with party workers across the state and has finalised her tours for seven districts. Her supporters told her to run 'parallel' campaigns to the Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda across the state and boost the morale of her workers.
Theft of transformers: Bajwa seeks Punjab govt’s explanation
Chandigarh : Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday demanded an explanation from the Punjab government for the theft of 12,000 transformers in 2020-21 that caused a loss of ₹52.51 crore in the five zones of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. He said it appears that after a casual reaction to the theft and registration of an FIR, no steps are taken to go to the root cause of the problem.
