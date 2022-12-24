Students educated in Punjab will become builders of country: CM Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said state-of-the-art government schools of Punjab will produce leaders in every sphere.

Addressing a gathering in Patiala alongside Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Mann said the government schools of Punjab are imparting quality education to the students, thereby enabling them to excel in every field.

Over 10 lakh parents participated in the mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) held in around 20,000 government schools across Punjab.

The chief minister said that students getting education from here will be the builders of the country in the coming times. Mann said the day is not far when these students will bring laurels to the state and the country by their hard work and success.

The students of these schools dream to become bureaucrats, technocrats, doctors and engineers. This government is committed to providing wings to their dreams and will leave no stone unturned for it, he added.

The chief minister also said that his government is roping in a number of industrialists to set up their units in Punjab.

“These industries will bring a number of employment opportunities for the youth,” Mann said, adding the day is not far when these students will run the big industrial units that will be set up in the state.

Targeting the previous governments, Mann said industries earlier used to sign MoUs with “families in power”, but since he assumed charge as the chief minister, the agreements are signed for the state’s welfare.

“Earlier, the maharajas (former chief minister Amarinder Singh) or Badals used to get the benefit of these agreements,” he added.

Training his guns at the Opposition, Mann said due to his “pro-Punjab” stance, rival party leaders do not miss any chance to target him.

“This criticism is totally irrational and based on their whims and fancies,” he added.