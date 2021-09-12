NEET conducted at 13 centres in Chandigarh

As many as 8,000 students appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at 13 centres in the city on Sunday. Candidates said they expect to score well this year. The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and centres in the city included five private schools.

Raghav Sachdeva from Kurukshetra, who appeared for the exam at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 33, said the paper was straightforward. “I was able to finish well in time. Biology was the most straightforward.”

Himanshu Badoga from Dera Bassi, added, “The paper was along expected lines and manageable. Attendance also remained high with only one or two students absent per class.”

32 questions repeated

Many coaching institutes have already started uploading the answer keys, as students were allowed to take the question paper home. Kunal Singh, who runs a coaching centre in Sector 34, said, “All concepts were covered in the paper and the level of questions improved this year. Talented students will surely score well. However, around 32 physics and chemistry questions were directly copied from other competitive exams, including previous year’s Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).”

‘Instructions must be clearer’

City based NEET trainer Arvind Goyal added that the biology portion was along expected lines, however, the NTA needs to be more clear in their instructions. “We had to file an RTI for the optional questions to ask what will happen if all questions are attempted. NTA should clarify this, further after answering our RTI they should have put an online notice about this as well. A question was also out of the NTA prescribed syllabus “ he said.