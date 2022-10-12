Students protest as ‘worm’ found in Kurukshetra varsity hostel food

Hundreds of girl students of Kurukshetra University on Tuesday held a protest after they allegedly found a worm in the food served to them in the hostel.

The protesting students raised questions over the quality of the food being served to them. As per the information, the incident took place on Tuesday as one of the students found a worm in the food served to her. She captured photos of the worm and it was circulated to the other students and they held a protest at the vice-chancellor’s office demanding immediate action against the contractor.

However, the protesting students alleged that this is the second incident in the past two weeks as they had already flagged this issue with the warden and officials concerned but in vain.

They said the university management did not take the incident seriously and they are being forced to eat unhygienic food. Reacting to the development, hostel chief warden Prof Dinesh Kumar tried to pacify the protesting students. He said that an inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken as per the findings of the inquiry report.

Brajesh Sawhney, director, Public Relations of Kurukshetra University, said that the canteen has been shut immediately and around 200 students associated with this canteen have been shifted to the nearby canteen. He said that a committee has been formed and samples of the food have been sent to the lab for examination.