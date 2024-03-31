Students struggle with maths and reasoning sections in Meritorious School and SOE entrance exam

Ludhiana The students of classes 8 and 10 appeared for a common entrance examination here on Saturday, seeking admission into the Meritorious School and Schools of Eminence (SOE), for which more than 2 lakh students had registered themselves across the state. More than 2 lakh students had registered themselves for the entrance exam across the state. (Manish/HT)

The 3-hour-long exam commenced at 10am which tested the students on logical reasoning and aptitude, apart from regular subjects like mathematics, social studies, English, Punjabi and science, with a total of 150 questions, carrying 1 mark each.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Arpanjot Kaur, a student of Government High School, Kot Mangal Singh claimed the exam to be of moderate level. “The questions from logical and verbal reasoning were easy to solve, only a few questions from science were complex”, she said. Maths was lengthy and most of it was either formulae based or from arithmetic progression, she added.

Another student, Angel Sharma, from Khalsa Girls Senior Secondary School, Civil Lines said, “Overall, the exam was well balanced but I personally found mathematics difficult and logical reasoning a little complex.” She also highlighted the lack of time.

Sapna Arora, a teacher at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Basti Jodhewal remarked, “The paper was of moderate level but mathematics questions were not very easy to solve. The questions from mental ability were quite easy.” She added that students generally find mathematical questions difficult due to lack of practice.

Deepak Sahni, who also appeared for the exam and aspires to study science in higher classes, found environment related questions a bit difficult. He said, “There were no direct questions from Science but the time to solve trigonometry questions was insufficient.” Sahni also found the english comprehension complex. “Comprehension part took a lot of time and the level of difficulty of reasoning questions has surely risen as compared to previous years”, he added.