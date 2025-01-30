Students ‘thrashed’ at govt school in Ludhiana, kin protest

The parents of students at Jawahar Nagar School of Eminence on Thursday gathered outside the institution, alleging two teachers had ‘thrashed’ their children and pushing for an inquiry into the matter. Parents protesting outside School of Eminence, Jawahar Nagar, in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

The incident comes days after the school’s principal was suspended and campus manager dismissed after a video of students hauling sandbags to aid construction on the premises as ‘punishment’ surfaced.

One of the parents, Ranjit Kaur, even took her son for a medical check-up and lodged a complaint at the Kochar Nagar police chowki on Wednesday.

“My son was hit in the morning and when he came home at around 1.30 pm, the marks were still visible on his face. No teacher has the right to hit a child,” she said.

Chowki in-charge Dharampal confirmed receiving the complaint. He said the parents and school authorities resolved the matter mutually.

Harpreet Kaur, mother of a Class 10 student, said, “He was attending the morning assembly when a teacher hit him without any reason. When he questioned the teacher, he was hit again.”

Vishwakirat Kahlon, principal of School of Eminence, Model Town, who oversees the Jawahar Nagar branch said the student had used foul language in the morning assembly, which led to the teacher’s ‘reaction’.

“We have spoken to the parents and the issue has been resolved. However, I will ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future,” Kahlon said.