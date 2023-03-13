Students to get uniform fund in bank accounts: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

In order to ensure better amenities to the students of government schools, the state government has decided to transfer an amount of ₹600 per student from Classes 1 to 8 through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme for providing them free school uniform. This will benefit about 5.25 lakh students, stated chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today. The state government has taken this decision to minimise the extra financial burden on the parents, he said, adding that transferring the amount directly to the beneficiary will also ensure transparency. The CM said that the state government is always aware of the needs of students and it has been taking various decisions to benefit them. Earlier, students had to wait for the uniform because of the lengthy process of distribution of the uniforms, but now they can instantly get the same, he said. The state government is committed to providing better educational infrastructure to the children and working in this direction, Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools will be opened in a phased manner in all the assembly constituencies. Apart from providing quality education, these schools will also provide a suitable study environment to the students and ample space for other curricular facilities as well, the chief minister said. In order to ensure better amenities to the students of government schools, the state government has decided to transfer an amount of ₹ 600 per student from Classes 1 to 8 through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme for providing them free school uniform. This will benefit about 5.25 lakh students, stated CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (HT File Photo)

Workshop on enzyme bioprocessing begins at IHBT

DHARAMSHALA A 5-day workshop on Entrepreneurship Skill Development Program (E-SDP) on “Enzyme Bioprocessing” began at Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur on Monday. IHBT director Prabodh Kumar Trivedi inaugurated the workshop funded by Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Government of India. It is aimed at providing the participants with a comprehensive understanding of the latest advances in enzyme bioprocessing. The key objective of the workshop is to create awareness and enhance the skills of young entrepreneurs and students about the opportunities and potential of enzyme bioprocessing in various fields. The program will also provide hands-on training in various aspects of enzyme bioprocessing, such as enzyme production, purification, and characterization. The workshop is designed to cater to the needs of students, researchers, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals interested in enzyme bio-processing.

Manta appointed principal of Sister Nivedita nursing college

SHIMLA : The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday appointed Prof Santosh Manta as the Principal of Sister Nivedita Government Nursing College, Shimla. Earlier, she was working on this post as acting principal. The notification of her appointment as regular principal was issued on Monday. Manta earlier worked as associate professor in the same college. She is a resident of Bhamnoli village of Rohru tehsil. She did his early education from Kyari High School in Kotkhai. She did diploma in nursing from IGMC Nursing School and served in Kotgarh Hospital for 5 years and later in Deendayal Upadhyaya Hospital, Shimla. She obtained B.Sc Nursing degree from PGI and was promoted as nursing tutor in IGMC Nursing School.

Himachal budget session begins today

SHIMLA : The budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is starting tomorrow and will continue till April 6. An all-party meeting was convened by speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania today before the budget session. In the all-party meeting, the ruling party and the opposition were urged to run the session smoothly. This is the first budget session of the Sukhvinder Singh government, but even before the session, wars of words have been drawn between the ruling party and the opposition. The ruling party and the opposition are at loggerheads over the closure of the institutions opened by the previous government, the heat of which will be seen inside the House as well.

Ruskin Bond to open Shoolini Litfest on March 17

Chandigarh The third edition of the Shoolini Literature Festival will be held on the campus of Shoolini University, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, on March 17 and 18. Sharing details, festival head Ashoo Khosla said author Ruskin Bond will deliver the keynote address on Day 1, while author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni will be the keynote speaker on the second day. Among other authors, writers, filmmakers and journalists participating in the festival are director and playwright Mahesh Dattani, poet and lyricist Raj Shekhar, scriptwriter Atika Chohan, author Manjiri Prabhu, doctor-turned-food writer Nandita Iyer, film historian Pavan Jha, journalist and author Shuma Raha, and writer and poet Chander Trikha. Entry is free and open to public.