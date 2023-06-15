Students who missed CUET 2023 can take admission in college, says J&K government

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced that the students, who could not appear in the recently held Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 due to allotment of examination centres in distant towns and cities, shall be given an opportunity to take admission in subjects and colleges of their choice depending upon their class 12 marks. Principal secretary education Alok Kumar said the higher education department of J&K opted for implementation of CUET for the academic session 2023, following the guidelines outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Principal secretary education Alok Kumar said the higher education department of J&K opted for implementation of CUET for the academic session 2023, following the guidelines outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He said a total of 87,309 candidates, registered from the UT for the CUET (UG) 2023 and the examination centres, were randomly allocated centres based on availability of requisite infrastructure within the geographical boundaries of J&K.

“The exam dates were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, some students were allotted centres outside the UT of J&K,” he said in a statement.

The official said taking cognisance of the situation and resentment against the same at the time of scheduled G-20 event in Kashmir after the intervention of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, NTA deferred the CUET (UG) examination for the students of J&K and implemented a centre reallocation process exclusively for J&K students, and issued new dates for conducting the examination. He claimed that in order to save the travel and logistical challenges faced by students while appearing for CUET (UG) 2023 at the examination centres located outside the J&K, the department augmented the requisite infrastructure in the shortest possible time.

“After a thorough examination, it has come to the notice of the department that some students from Jammu division, after reallocation were still allotted centres outside J&K and had discrepancies in the examination dates in certain subject combinations,” he said.

Kumar assured that sufficient opportunity would be given to such candidates for admission in the undergraduate programmes in various degree colleges of the UT based on their merit in the 12th Class examination.

Last month, there was an outcry in J&K over the NTA allotting CUET centres for undergraduate students outside the UT. Students protested the decision, saying they had opted for centres in Srinagar or Jammu and nearby districts, but were allotted far off centres in Punjab, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.