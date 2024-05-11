 Sub-junior hockey trials held in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Sub-junior hockey trials held in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 11, 2024 10:37 PM IST

Trails for sub-junior State Hockey Championship teams held at PAU, with 28 boys and 24 girls selected. Final squad of 18 each to be chosen after second phase of trials on May 22.

The trails for selection of teams for sub-junior State Hockey Championship for boys and girls, were conducted on Saturday at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Hockey players in action during a match at PAU in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)
Hockey players in action during a match at PAU in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

The hockey contest will be held from May 23 to 25 in Bathinda.

For under-17 team, 28 boys and 24 girls have been selected in the first trials. Of these, 18 of each team would be part of the final squad after the second phase of trials which will be conducted on May 22.

The Ludhiana Hockey Association would organise a camp from May 19 to 22 for the players selected in the first trials. Post which, the second phase of trials would be conducted.

The selectors included Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal, Jagbir Singh Garewal, Lakhwinder Singh, Ludhiana Hockey Association secretary Ajay Pal Singh Punia, PAU coach Gurtej Singh, hockey coach Sukhvir Singh and organising secretary Tejdeep Singh Bhalla.

