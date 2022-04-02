Subsidy: Haryana farmers to pay 10 paise per unit for power costing ₹6.67 per unit
The highly-subsidised electricity supplied to Haryana’s farm sector to run agriculture tubewells will cost the state government ₹6.67 per unit in 2022-23 financial year. The ‘pampered’ farm sector, however, will continue to get power at the subsidised tariff of 10 paise per unit (metered supply).
The state government will be required to pitch in with a subsidy of ₹6,050 crore to keep the tariff at the current level as per orders of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC). This rural electrification subsidy is considered a burden on the public exchequer.
The power tariff approved by the HERC for 2022-23 said agriculture tubewell supply tariff will be ₹6.67 per unit for the metered supply.
However, the state government may continue with the subsidised tariff and provide advance subsidy in the beginning of each quarter to two power distribution companies – Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVNL) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN). The distribution companies (DISCOMS) hope to earn about ₹110 crore revenue from sale of power as per subsidised tariff for the farm sector.
The DISCOMS in the applications before the regulator submitted that the state government has promoted multiple schemes for crop diversification due to which there will be growth in usage of electricity in the agriculture sector despite mandatory use of energy efficient pump-sets for release of new connections.
The regulator, in its 2022-23 tariff order, approved the sale of 9,236 million units of power for agriculture tubewells by the two distribution companies with DHBVN projecting sales of about 5,395 million units and UHBVN aiming to sell about 3,841 million units.
Presenting the 2022-23 budget estimates in the assembly, chief minister Maohar Lal Khattar had announced that the committed budgetary support to power utilities is being given in the form of equity and rural electrification (RE) subsidy. Budgetary support of ₹6,758.83 crore, including ₹5,983 crore for RE subsidy, was provided to the power sector in the 2022-23 budget estimates.
The regulator had earlier approved about ₹6,450 crore towards agriculture tubewell subsidy for 2020-21 financial year. This was determined based on an estimated cost of service of ₹7.33 per unit for agriculture tubewell power supply of 9,217 million units.
However, based on the true-up of expenses for the 2020-21and revised approval of agriculture tubewell power sale, the commission had observed that the revised subsidy worked out to be ₹5,739 crore.
Mann says Centre indulging in vendetta politics
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of indulging in vendetta politics in states like Punjab, Delhi and West Bengal where its leadership has miserably failed to get people's mandate. He said that step-motherly treatment was being meted out by the Centre to Punjab.
Procurement begins in Haryana mandis amid poor arrival of wheat
Procurement of wheat began in Haryana mandis on Friday but the arrival of wheat remained poor. And most wheat that arrived in the mandis could not be procured on the first day due to higher moisture content. Procurement could not be started in the mandis of Rohtak, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and some other districts. According to arhtiyas, farmers said harvesting is delayed by a week and the arrival will pick pace by next week.
Ramila during Chaitra Navratri in Sangam city
For the first time, Prayagraj citizens are watching and enjoying Ramlila during the auspicious nine days of Chaitra Navratri. This is the traditional Ramlila, in which dialogues are actually delivered by actors and not lip-synced to pre-recorded dialogues. The Ramlila began in a grand procession of Lord Vishnu and Mahalakshmi from Bharadwaj Ashram on Friday. Following this, Ravan's birth was depicted. Ramlila will now be held every day from 7pm to 10.30 pm.
Doctor’s suicide in Rajasthan: IMA Meerut medicos strike work, demand law to protect them
Hundreds of doctors stayed off work on Friday, demanding justice for Dr Archana Gautam, who committed suicide in Dausa district of Rajasthan, after a case was lodged against her, holding her responsible for the death of a patient during child birth. The Indian Dental Association also extended support to the Indian Medical Association in the strike on Friday.
Jewar airport authorities focus on tree conservation
A team from the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar has transplanted 68 large trees of native species as part of its conservation plan for the 'green airport'. NIA chief executive officer, Christoph Schnellmann added that a specific area has been earmarked within the airport land for the purpose. Schnellmann added that various other environment-friendly initiatives are also being planned at the upcoming airport that will be executed in a staggered manner through the development phase of the airport.
