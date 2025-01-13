Suggestions from youth will be considered in Haryana budget: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Monday saidthe best suggestions given by the youth will be considered in the upcoming state budget. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a lohri celebration event at Ladwa, Haryana, on Monday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering at Kurukshetra University (KU), where he chaired the pre-budget consultation meeting with the youth, the CM said, “Suggestions are being taken from every section and every person of the state, and such efforts are being made continuously by the state government.”

“The state government thinks that the upcoming budget should meet the expectations and hopes of 2.80 crore people of Haryana, and bring prosperity to the common people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked to promote programmes like startups to promote youth power. With such programmes, youth is moving forward in every field of the world at a fast pace. In this budget, youth should get benefits and youth power can contribute to the development of the state, hence suggestions have been taken keeping the youth in focus,” he added.

KU vice chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said the aspirations and thoughts of the youth will help in making an effective policy by connecting with the vision of the CM.

Sports minister Gaurav Gautam, former minister of state Subhash Sudha, CM’s principal secretary Rajesh Khullar, CM’s OSD Dr Raj Nehru and other officials were present. Later in the evening, Saini attended a lohri celebration event at his Ladwa constituency.