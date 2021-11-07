Sukbhir, others booked for trying to lay siege to Channi’s residence

Chandigarh Police on Saturday booked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and other senior leaders under non-bailable offences for obstructing and causing injuries to the government officials.

A number of party leaders and workers were injured when the police cane-charged them when they tried to lay siege to the residence of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi demanding a reduction of value added tax (VAT) on fuel.

The police later took Sukhbir, party leaders and worker into preventive custody at the Sector 39 police station. They were later released and a case under Sections 332 and 353 (obstructing and causing injuries to the public servants) of IPC was registered against them.

Led by Sukhbir, Akali protesters raised slogans against the state government for not giving relief to people in petrol and diesel prices by reducing taxes on fuel. Sukhbir slammed the Congress government for not slashing the tax on fuel. “All states have reduced the prices of fuel. But this government has done nothing so far,” he said.

He demanded slashing of the retail prices of fuel by ₹10 per litre.

The protesters also demanded from the government an adequate compensation to the farmers whose crop was damaged because of recent rains and hailstorm.

“Farmers have not received compensation and the state government is sleeping. Farmers have suffered a loss of ₹50,000 per acre. We came here to awake the state government,” Sukhbir said, asking Channi to meet the affected growers.

“Farmers are facing a shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) needed for sowing of their crops,” said Sukhbir.

The SAD chief accused Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of “fighting” with each other rather than resolving issues of the people.

He also asked them about their stand on the appointment of Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Congress’ new executive committee, which was done recently.

Tytler for long has been named as one of the main accused in anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

Sukhbir was accompanied by other senior Akali leaders, including Bikram Singh Majithia and Daljit Singh Cheema, in his sit-in on the road leading to the chief minister’s residence.

Police later detained the Akali leaders and several workers.

The opposition held the protest after the Union government slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 on Diwali-eve.