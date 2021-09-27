Sukhbir accuses Cong of appointing ‘tainted’ legislators as minsters

Terming the current situation in the Congress “self-destructive”, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday accused the ruling party of appointing “tainted” ministers in the state cabinet.

Sukhbir, who addressed party functions across three assembly constituencies in Ludhiana, said if voted to power, the SAD-BSP will review all decisions taken by the Congress government in the next three months “as every step taken in the current scenario is questionable”.

“We will establish a special commission to look into their misdeeds. King of sand mafia Rana Gurjeet Singh has been made a minister in the state cabinet. Similarly, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring courted controversy when his brother-in-law was booked for abetment to suicide. Former Punjab CM Beant Singh’s grandson Gurkirat Singh Kotli was involved in molesting a French tourist, Katia,” said Sukhbir.

He added that the reason behind the Congress appointing tainted ministers is very clear as they are in a hurry to grab and loot money from the people in three months before the assembly elections.

Earlier, Sukhbir visited Jain School at the Daresi ground and the Shanglawala Shivala Mandir and the Gyan Sthal Mandir in Ludhiana (Central) constituency. He also visited various localities in the Ludhiana West constituency, besides attending an interaction with industrialists and doctors in Model town. He also met residents in Atam Nagar.

Answering a query, the SAD president said the party had welcomed the appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM. “But it is painful to see that the new CM is being overshadowed by state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu as well as deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. It is also unfortunate that Channi does not have any say in the governance. All decisions – be it choosing the cabinet or the chief secretary, State police chief and the advocate general, are being taken by others. Files are only put before Channi for his signatures. This is not befitting the dignity of the high office. The Congress should respect the office of the chief minister by allowing Channi take his own decisions and not treat him as a rubber stamp.”

“Bharat Bhushan Ashu was known to be the most corrupt food and civil supplies minister in the history of the state. Besides indulging in corruption involving government purchase of wheat from outside the state, the minister has presided over the disappearance of stored food grain. In Ludhiana city also, Ashu is known to have taken over all government tenders,” Sukhbir alleged.