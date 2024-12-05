Sukhbir assassination bid: Punjab Police ASI who saved the day

AMRITSAR: Dressed like a “sewadar” (SGPC-appointed volunteer) of the Golden Temple, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police Jasvir Singh played a pivotal role in foiling a bid to assassinate wheelchair-bound Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of the shrine. Dressed like a “sewadar” (SGPC-appointed volunteer) of the Golden Temple, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police Jasvir Singh played a pivotal role in foiling a bid to assassinate wheelchair-bound Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of the shrine.

Serving in the Amritsar City police, Jasvir was deployed in civvies to guard Sukhbir as he does not trim his hair or beard. Since uniformed cops are not permitted in the holy shrine in accordance with the Sikh “maryada” (religious protocol), he was part of a close quarter security detail of Sukhbir, a Z-plus protectee. He stood on right side of Sukhbir wearing white kurta-payjama with black wasket and a dark orange turban. His appearance made him look like volunteers of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which manages the Golden Temple.

Jasvir sensed the threat to the senior Akali leader and pounced on the shooter, grabbed his hands and pushed them upwards after which the attacker was overpowered with the help of other security personnel and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members.

“Our officers had already briefed us that bad elements might cause something unpleasant. So, we were vigilant while performing our duty keeping maryada of Darbar Sahib in mind. At this place, we cannot frisk anyone, nor can we stop anyone,” Jasvir said in a recorded video after the incident.

“When the shooter began to pull out the pistol, we immediately rounded him up and snatched his pistol, before arresting him,” he said.

Jasvir overpowered the assailant by risking his life. In the melee, the gun was fired and the bullet hit the entrance wall of the shrine behind Sukhbir, who escaped unhurt.

Jasvir is attached with Amritsar City police, but has been with the Badal family for past more than two decades.

Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the attack on Sukhbir was foiled because of the alertness of police and the motive behind it will be ascertained after Chaura’s questioning. The security deployment at the shrine was sufficient. Police cannot carry out frisking because religious sentiments are involved, Bhullar said.