Video shows the moment Narain Singh Chaura opened fire at Sukhbir Badal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said its top leader Sukhbir Singh Badal had a narrow escape on Wednesday morning after a man opened fire outside the Golden Temple, targeting the leader, while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' as part of the religious punishment pronounced on him by the Sikh clergy. The shooter has been identified Narain Singh Chaura, allegedly a former militant, who faces many cases and has remained underground.(X/ANI)

The incident was caught on camera by a man who appeared to be filming the scenes outside the Golden Temple when a gunshot was heard.

The video showed a man wearing a blue turban opening fire and being nabbed by the people present there within seconds.

At the time of the incident, Narain Singh Chaura was standing close to Sukhbir Singh Badal. When opened fire at Sukhbir Badal, a ‘sewadar’ standing nearby pushed his hand toward upside, saving the SAD leader.

“SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was sitting by the Guru Ram Das Dwar as 'Chowkidar'. Bullet was fired in his direction...I thank Guru Nanak that he saved his 'sevak'...This is a huge incident, what era is Punjab being pushed into?” SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema.

Sukhbir Badal's religious punishment

Sukhbir Singh Badal has been at the Golden Temple to perform the duty of a 'sewadar' or volunteer outside the Golden Temple under 'tankhah' (religious punishment) pronounced by the Sikh clergy.

Holding a spear in one hand, Badal, in blue 'sewadar' uniform, Sukhbir Singh Badal was at the entrance of the Golden Temple in his wheelchair on Tuesday, serving his punishment. He has a fractured leg.

Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who was also in a wheelchair because of his age, underwent the same punishment, while former Punjab ministers Bikram Singh Majithia and Daljit Singh Cheema washed utensils.

Small boards hung around the necks of Badal and Dhindsa, acknowledging their "misdeeds". Both leaders served as 'sewadar' for one hour.

Pronouncing the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for Badal and other leaders for the "mistakes" committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017, the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht on Monday directed the senior Akali leader to serve as a 'sewadar', and wash dishes and clean shoes at the Golden Temple.