‘His actions made things clear,’ says cop who foiled assassination bid on Sukhbir Badal

Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector Jasbir Singh spoke about the incident in which a bullet was fired at former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, saying that the shooter's actions made things clear. Amritsar, Dec 04 (ANI): An assassination attempt was made on Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple premises while offering 'seva' under the religious punishments pronounced for them by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, on 2nd December, in Amritsar on Wednesday.(ANI)

The police officer had overpowered the shooter Narain Singh Chaura.

“We can't frisk anyone there, nor can we stop anyone. So, when he (Narain Singh Chaura) came there, I was standing alert. Looking at him, everything became clear,” Jasbir told ANI.

He also said that his officers had already briefed them about not letting anything wrong happen at the Golden Temple.

“Officers had already briefed us that nothing wrong should happen here. So, we were there in complete alertness, upholding the decorum of Darbar Sahib,” the ASI added.

The shooter was identified as 68-year-old Narain Singh Chaura. According to Jasbir Singh, Chaura was rounded up after he took the shot and his pistol was taken away before being arrested.

Sukhbir Badal was at the Golden Temple serving his religious punishment given out by the Akal Takht, the Supreme temporal seat of the Sikh community. He was sitting at the ‘Guru Ram Das Dwar’ at the Sikh holy site when the shooting happened.

Chaura is allegedly a former militant, who faces many cases and has remained underground. A sewadar raised his hand in a bid to save the Akali leader before Jasbir Singh overpowered and disarmed the shooter.

Sukhbir Badal on religious punishment

Sukhbir Badal was given out his ‘tankhah’, or religious punishment by Jathedar Raghbir Singh of the Akal Takht on Monday. He has to sit as a sewadar outside various Gurudwaras in Punjab, along with doing service and listening to the keertan. The Harimandar Sahib (Golden Temple) was the first stop in his penance journey.

The punishment was given for ‘mistakes made by the SAD government’ led by his father late Parkash Singh Badal from 2007 to 2017. Prakash Singh Badal’s title of ‘Panth Ratan Fakhar-e-Kaum’, given to him in 2011, was also rescinded for helping in pardoning of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in 2015 in a 2007 sacrilege case.