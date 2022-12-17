Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhbir Badal nominates 25 party general secretaries

Sukhbir Badal nominates 25 party general secretaries

Published on Dec 17, 2022 08:57 PM IST

Expanding the party organisation further, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday nominated 25 general secretaries.

On Thursday, SAD president has expanded the party by nominating 19 leaders as senior vice presidents and also expanded his eight-member advisory panel by nominating 10 more leaders. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

These include – Joginder Singh Jindu, Baldev Singh Khaira, Tirath Singh Mahla, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Kanwarjit Singh Barkandi, Parambans Singh Romana, Vardev Singh Mann, Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon, Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar, Jagdeep Singh Cheema, Ranjit Singh Gill, Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna, Hardeep Singh Dimpi Dhillon, Sarabjot Singh Sabbi, Yadwinder Singh Yaddu, RD Sharma, Talbir Singh Gill, Winnerjit Singh Goldy, Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad, Mohit Gupta, Paramjit Singh Dhillon, Rajinder Deepa, Kama Chaitley, Bachittar Singh Kohar and Vijay Danav. According to Daljit Singh Cheema, party’s core committee member, majority of members are youth so as to bring in youthfulness into the party.

On Thursday, SAD president has expanded the party by nominating 19 leaders as senior vice presidents and also expanded his eight-member advisory panel by nominating 10 more leaders. On December 1, Sukhbir started the recast of the party after a gap of four-month as on July 29 he disbanded the party organisation and all frontal bodies.

Sunday, December 18, 2022
