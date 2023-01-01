Sukhbir Badal visits house of Indira Gandhi’s assassin

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday visited a memorial built after Satwant Singh, one of the assassins of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, and later met his family members at their house in Agwan village near Dera Baba Nanak of Gurdaspur.

Sukhbir’s first such visit came days before Satwant’s death anniversary on January 6.

“The SAD always gives due respect to national martyrs and their families. I am proud to pay obeisance at Yadgar-e-Shaheedan built in Agwan village in memory of Satwant Singh, Beant Singh, Kehar Singh and Surinder Kaur,” said Sukhbir, who was accompanied by his party spokesperson Virsa Singh Valtoha and senior leader Ravikaran Singh Kahlon.

The development signifies a change in the SAD’s stance on Sikh hardliners after the party’s debacle in the last assembly polls in Punjab. Sukhbir was recently seen openly glorifying hardliners, which the Akalis refrained to do earlier. A few weeks ago, the SAD president, for the first time, had hailed slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale at the wedding of latter’s grandson.

“I will remain grateful to the family of Satwant Singh for giving me respect. I accept blessings bestowed on me by his mother Pyar Kaur,” Sukhbir said. “I also got an opportunity to have a glimpse of relics of Satwant and his wife Surinder,” he added.

Satwant’s nephew Sukhwinder Singh Agwan said, “Today was the first time that any Akali Dal chief visited us in last 34 years. Families such as ours are big assets to the SAD and Sukhbir realises this fact.” Satwant’s mother also honoured Sukhbir with a siropa (robe of honour).

Satwant and Beant, who were bodyguards of then prime minister Indira Gandhi, had in 1984 assassinated her months after Operation Bluestar.

Satwant, along with Kehar, who had hatched the conspiracy to kill Indira as per the court’s verdict, were sent to gallows on January 6, 1989.

