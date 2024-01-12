Sukhbir files 1-cr defamation suit against CM Mann

BATHINDA : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday filed a defamation suit against chief minister Bhagwant Mann seeking ₹1 crore in damages for allegedly making “malicious” allegations against the Badal family during a debate at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana in November last year. Sukhbir Singh Badal .

Sukhbir reached the Muktsar district court complex with his team to initiate legal proceedings in the afternoon. He submitted a court fee of ₹2.29 lakh in the court of the additional civil judge (senior division) Raj Pal Rawl.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Admitting the suit application, the court notified the CM to respond on February 19.

The suit claimed that the CM on November 1, 2023, alleged that the plaintiff and his family took water of Punjab to their farmland in Balasar village of Haryana by constructing a private canal.

The SAD chief said the defamation suit was filed as the CM failed to respond to a legal notice asking him to tender “an unconditional, written apology within five days” for his comment.

Sukhbir told reporters at the Muktsar court complex that the CM’s allegations that an irrigation branch was created to carry canal water to the Badal farm in Haryana’s Balasar village and that the family abused political power to benefit their transport company, was “false and malicious”.

“CM Mann made scurrilous statements despite knowing facts of the case and did so deliberately knowing it would have a cascading effect due to the position he held. He has been regularly making false and unsubstantiated statements. He had portrayed me as well as the Badal family as highly corrupt people, who had looted Punjab besides calling them anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab. All this has been done as part of a preplanned conspiracy of the CM in league with his political bosses,” said the SAD chief.

Sukhbir also said the damages of ₹1 crore, when awarded, would be distributed in the service of the ‘panth’.

Will expose Badal family: Mann

Addressing a public gathering in Sangrur on Thursday, the CM said that he is ready to appear before the court to expose the alleged corruption in which the Badal family was involved.

“I will happily go to the court as we have detailed documentary evidence to nail them not only in the construction of canal but in other fields as well,” Mann said.