Sukhbir open to bring rebels back into Akali Dal fold

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said that if the rebels mend their ways then he has no objection to accepting them back into the party fold. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal with SAD candidate Parupkar Singh Ghumman in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Sukhbir, who was here to attend a meeting of party workers in Samrala after re-assuming the charge of party chief, said: “The rebels should be ready to follow the principles of the Akali Dal. They would be welcomed back into the party if they returned with a clear heart, a commitment to strengthen the party, and a willingness to uphold its principles. Why would I have any objection?”

Emphasising the party’s core mission, Sukhbir asserted that the SAD is dedicated to ensuring peace and development in Punjab, unlike other parties that, he alleged, only seek to exploit the people.

“The people of the state have experimented with both the Congress and AAP. Punjab has witnessed a steep decline in all parameters and now the situation has become such that even the common man is not safe. The state needs a decisive government like the SAD which will eradicate gangsters and drug traffickers besides bringing back peace and ensuring communal harmony,” Sukhbir said, addressing the media at the residence of SAD candidate for Ludhiana West bypoll Parupkar Singh Ghumman.

He also attacked the AAP’s Delhi leadership for taking over the Punjab government. “Right now, Kejriwal and his team, including Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, have taken over all ministries between themselves. Right from the chief minister’s office to the state secretariat, all files are routed through them. They are not only seeing the files but also taking decisions on them, which is illegal and is a violation of the Officials Secret Act,” Sukhbir alleged.

He said in the forthcoming by-election the party would focus on its record of speedy development, catering to every section of society including farmers, labourers, youth, women and trade and industry.