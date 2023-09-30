Sukhbir slams AAP govt for non-release for flood aid in Fazilka

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for neglecting farmers by withholding compensation for flood-related losses. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir S Badal (PTI File)

Sukhbir, who led the party protest in Fazilka, said, the AAP government in Punjab was also suppressing social activists and whistleblowers to conceal financial mismanagement. “Chief minister Bhagwant Mann is betraying the farming community by not disbursing the ₹6,800 per acre compensation provided by the central government. The AAP government has intentionally delayed releasing this compensation,” Sukhbir alleged.

Sukhbir added despite farmers in the district incurring losses of hundreds of crores due to an AAP MP forcibly opening all 32 gates of the Harike barrage, the government has only allocated ₹8.5 crore as compensation for the entire district.

“This is a cruel mockery of our diligent farmers who were promised compensation even for the loss of their poultry and livestock but are now left in the lurch.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!