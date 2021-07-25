Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhbir visits elderly protester at Matka Chowk
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal with Baba Labh Singh at Matka Chowk in Chandigarh. (PTI)
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal with Baba Labh Singh at Matka Chowk in Chandigarh. (PTI)
chandigarh news

Sukhbir visits elderly protester at Matka Chowk

Calling him the spirit of ‘Kisan Andolan’, the Shiromani Akali Dal president says people must learn from him; adds that he has become a symbol of the peaceful struggle for the repeal of three agricultural laws
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 01:18 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday visited Baba Labh Singh at Chandigarh’s Matka Chowk to express solidarity with the aged protester from Haryana’s Karnal, who has been for the last five months sitting there to support the farmers’ agitation.

Calling him the spirit of ‘Kisan Andolan’, Sukhbir said people must learn from him. “He is a true inspiration of selfless service,” he added.

The SAD president said he came to know about the unique protest of Baba Labh Singh when he saw his video during the ongoing Parliament session.

He said Baba’s protest has inspired thousands to join the ‘Kisan Andolan’ and he has become a symbol of the peaceful struggle for the repeal of three agricultural laws.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.