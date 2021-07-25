Sukhbir visits elderly protester at Matka Chowk

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday visited Baba Labh Singh at Chandigarh’s Matka Chowk to express solidarity with the aged protester from Haryana’s Karnal, who has been for the last five months sitting there to support the farmers’ agitation.

Calling him the spirit of ‘Kisan Andolan’, Sukhbir said people must learn from him. “He is a true inspiration of selfless service,” he added.

The SAD president said he came to know about the unique protest of Baba Labh Singh when he saw his video during the ongoing Parliament session.

He said Baba’s protest has inspired thousands to join the ‘Kisan Andolan’ and he has become a symbol of the peaceful struggle for the repeal of three agricultural laws.