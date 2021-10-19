Sukhdev Thapar’s ancestral home: Ludhiana MC team starts preparing estimates for sewer, road infra upgrade at site

Facing flak over the delay in starting the beautification of the area outside the ancestral house of martyr Sukhdev Thapar in Naughara Mohalla near Chaura Bazar, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting with the members of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust to discuss the project on Monday.

Following this, a team of MC officials from the building branch, bridges and roads (B and R) department and operations and maintenance (O and M) cell visited the spot to initiate the process to prepare estimates for upgradation of the sewer and road infrastructure outside the house.

Members of the memorial trust, including the kin of the martyr Sukhdev, have been demanding renovation of the house and the area outside for a long time. In 2018, former chief minister Captain Amarider Singh announced ₹1 crore for the work, but nothing has been done at the ground level as of now. Recently, the trust had commenced repair of the porch area outside the house.

It has been learnt that the members have now approached the CM’s office and senior officials in the local bodies department, following which the local authorities have initiated the process.

President of the trust, Ashok Thapar, said the house also needs renovation as the walls have weakened with passage of time and the surrounding area is in shambles. But, the house falls under the jurisdiction of the archaeological department.

“We have demanded that the MC at least beautify the area outside the house and we appreciate that the work has started now. We have also been pressing for a direct approach to the house from the Chaura Bazar area. But, the authorities are delaying the process, even after the funds have been allocated for acquiring a piece of land for it. Waterlogging and lack of cleanliness are among other problems being faced at ground level,” said Thapar.

Meanwhile MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal stated ₹50 lakh have been received from the state government for beautification of the area around the house. As per the demands of the trust, which includes upgrading the sewer lines and construction of road, estimates are being prepared and a team of MC officials also visited the area for the same on Monday. The project to provide a direct approach to the house is being handled by the SDM’s office.