Sukhu accuses BJP of fiscal mismanagement

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 14, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Sukhu in his reply to the Governor's address said that the present government is improving it through Vyvastah Parivartan, "which the Opposition is not liking who had engaged in fiscal mismanagement".

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a scathing attack on the BJP accusing it of financial mismanagement during their tenure.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a scathing attack on the BJP accusing it of financial mismanagement during their tenure. (HT File)
The CM in his reply to the Governor’s address said that the present government is improving it through Vyvastah Parivartan, “which the Opposition is not liking who had engaged in fiscal mismanagement”.

Talking of the fiscal health of the state, the CM said that the loan limit of Himachal Pradesh in 2022-23 was 16,352 crore, which has now been reduced to 12,176 crore. Apart from this, when VAT was implemented, the state used to get compensation of 3,993 crore, but after the implementation of GST, this amount came down to 3,200 crore by 2022, which has now been completely stopped. The amount received under RDG was also 11,431 crore in 2021, which has come down to 3,257 crore in the financial year 2025-26. The CM said that his government will face the economic challenges of the state.

On the issue of withdrawing money from temple trusts for two schemes Sukha Siksha and Sukh Ashraya Yojna, Sukhu attacked BJP and said that during Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government, BJP modified the rules making temple trusts to divert at least 15% of their money for gaushalas and more money in the CM Relief Fund, etc., but we never raised objection.

The Chief Minister alleged that the previous government took 15.70 crore from temples for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, while 35 crore was withdrawn from Chintpurni Trust alone for various works in five years. He clarified that the Congress government has not taken any such amount from temples.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of running a targeted campaign on social media to tarnish his image. He said that the CID has identified 19 such cases in which Congress MLAs are also being targeted.

Accusing government of lying, the BJP MLAs left the house during the CM’s reply to the Governor’s address. Taking a jibe at it, Sukhu said, “Thakur cannot hear the truth, so he walked out of the proceedings of the house”.

LoP Jai Ram Thakur said, “The government has been misleading the people of state. The speech, which was given to the Governor by the government, was a bundle of lies.”

