Sukhu asks SPs to map drug users in Himachal by April 20

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday pulled up officials over the ‘incomplete’ survey of dug consumers across the state and gave the superintendents of police (SPs) till April 20 to prepare of detailed dossier on the same. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

CM Sukhu was apprised during a high-level meeting to review the progress of the survey that no district had so far completed mapping of drug users at panchayat-level, the deadline for which was earlier set at March 15.

The development comes days after Sukhu apprised the assembly that mapping of drug consumers in panchayats was ‘completed’.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the progress, Sukhu, said, “Despite instructions to complete the mapping by March 15, no district has achieved the target yet.” The CM

On March 19, the CM, while listing out steps taken by the state government to fight drug menace in response to the question raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs DS Thakur (Dalhoisie) and Vinod Kumar (Nachan), and Congress legislators Kewal Singh Pathania (Shahpur) and Malendra Rajan (Indora), said, “We have completed the mapping of panchayats to identify chitta (heroin) users and suppliers. Similar mapping will be done in schools and colleges.”

Sukhu now directed all SPs to prepare detailed dossiers on drugs peddlers and consumers at the panchayat-level with ‘utmost seriousness’.

“Officers submitting incorrect reports will be held accountable,” said Sukhu, adding that he will review the progress on April 20 and conduct surprise inspections at the panchayat level.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to eradicating drug abuse, Sukhu directed all SPs to intensify efforts to dismantle the drugs network and instructed them to ensure strict surveillance and continuous monitoring of drug-related activities.

The CM said properties illegally acquired by the drug mafia will be demolished and 259 such properties have already been identified for action. Sukhu said that the state government passed the Organised Crime Control Act and the HP Anti-Drugs Act during the budget session, which should be effectively implemented.

He said the government is considering establishing drug de-addiction centres in all districts and instructed deputy commissioners to identify vacant government buildings for this purpose.