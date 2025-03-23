Sukhu calls on Union home minister Shah, seeks flood relief funds

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Sukhu urged Shah for releasing the compensation for the losses incurred by the state during monsoon season in 2023. He said that the state had claimed financial assistance under post-disaster needs assessment but the relief is still awaited from the Centre.

He apprised that the state had suffered heavy losses due to rains severely affecting drinking water, irrigation schemes, infrastructure, roads and bridges and relief and rehabilitation measures. However, the state has so far managed from its own resources.

He also discussed about various other issues pertaining to the state. The Union Home Minister assured of all possible assistance.