Sukhu demands immediate release of relief to disaster-hit HP

The Centre should immediately release ₹1,500-2,000 crore as relief as per the norms to speed up relief and restoration work in disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Thursday. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu receives a cheque of ₹ 1 lakh from 90-year-old residents of Shimla Satya Kapoor and Sudarshan Mohan as part of donation towards Aapda Rahat Kosh, in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

Talking to the media persons here, he said this is the legitimate claim of the state which suffered losses of ₹12,000 crore and added that the issue was raised with the Union home minister during the recent Regional Interstate Council meet at Amritsar.

However, the state government is committed to giving special packages to disaster-hit people on its own in spite of the financial crunch, he said and indicated a cut in the budget allocation to manage resources.

Himachal Pradesh vidhan sabha on Wednesday (September 20) adopted a resolution by voice vote, urging the Union government to declare the recent calamity in the state as a national disaster and declaration of special relief package of ₹12,000 crore for the state.

The issue regarding the problem of infiltration of people of Jammu and Kashmir from Churah in Chamba district and people of Leh from Sarchu, who are grabbing lands in Himachal for the past many years, was also raised with Lt Governors of twin Union territories, who agreed for mapping by Survey of India and resolving the issue, he said.

Issues relating to handing over of Shanan power project in Jogindernagar (Mandi) to Himachal after the expiry of lease in March 2024 were also raised with Union home minister and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, he said.

Demand for payment of arrears worth ₹4,000 crore on account of 7.19% share in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and permanent representative of Himachal in BBMB on the analogy of Punjab and Haryana was also raised.

