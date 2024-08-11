Sukhu govt cheating people of Himachal: Jai Ram

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday alleged that the Sukhu government is doing anti-people work and all the work is being done contrary to the promises they made before coming to power. Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday alleged that the Sukhu government is doing anti-people work and all the work is being done contrary to the promises they made before coming to power. (HT File)

He said, “Taking loans at a historic pace, snatching facilities from lakhs of families, putting their lives in danger, and closing thousands of institutions is the achievement of the government’s one-and-a-half-year tenure. If the account of Sukhu government’s tenure is taken out, then it will be known as the worst performance of the state. The pace of development of the state remained zero during Sukhu’s entire tenure.”

Jai Ram claimed that the Sukhu government has taken half the loan that Himachal has taken in its entire history in just one and a half years of its tenure.

“If loans are taken at this pace for five years, it is difficult to say what will be the state’s economic condition. The government has stopped the subsidy on electricity and water. Roads, bridges, drains, hospitals, schools are not being built. Even the debris of the roads is not being cleared, so in such a situation the question arises that what is the government doing with the money received as loan. Sukhu will have to tell this to the people of the state,” he said.

He alleged that the Sukhu government is cheating the people of the state. He could not give the guarantees in the name of which he came to power to the people of the state but snatched away the facilities given by the previous government. Was the CM talking about this method of increasing the state’s revenue in the name of system change? Will the revenue be increased in this way? The state’s revenue will not increase by snatching facilities from people, risking their lives, he said.