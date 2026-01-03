Sukhu govt working towards a systemic collapse for poor: Himachal BJP chief

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal in a scathing attack on Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government said they government was working towards systematic collapse of the poor. Himachal BJP chief Rajeev Bindal (File)

“Congress keeps talking about Vyavasthan Parivartan (system change) but in reality, the Sukhu government is working towards a systemic collapse for the poor,” he said.

“The state government is now preparing to implement new BPL (Below Poverty Line) norms with the clear intention of excluding large numbers of genuine poor families from welfare benefits,” said Bindal, while adding that once these new BPL rules are implemented, a massive drop in the number of BPL beneficiaries will be seen. “This is not an administrative reform but a well-planned conspiracy to deprive the poor of their rights,” said Bindal.

Hitting out at Congress for opposing Vikshit Bharat G RAM G, Bindal accused Congress of “ deliberately misleading people” even when he said that the scheme guarantees 125 days of employment.

He further said that Congress government failed to deposit its share under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, depriving rural people and the poor of its benefits, while shamelessly blaming the Centre.

He said that the BJP will fight relentlessly—from the streets to the legislature—to protect the rights of the poor, BPL families and disaster-affected people, and will continue to expose the anti-poor policies of the Congress government in Himachal.