Sukhu invites global investors to explore opportunities in clean energy, tourism in Himachal

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu invited global investors to explore opportunities in clean energy, responsible tourism, horticulture, IT, and wellness sectors in Himachal Pradesh. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

A government spokesperson in a statement on Wednesday said that Sukhu has created history by becoming the first CM in the country to address the House of Lords, London. He delivered his keynote address on Tuesday evening at a summit hosted by the Indo-European Business Forum.

He highlighted the state’s 100% literacy rate, along with its strong foundation of trust and resilience, which make it an attractive destination for investment.

The CM emphasised that Himachal Pradesh is not just a year-round tourist destination but has also emerged as a hub of opportunities for global business. He reiterated that the state government is committed to building a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh through “Vyavastha Parivartan se Aatmanirbhar Himachal” (Self-Reliant through Systemic Reforms)”. He said that this was not merely a slogan, but a vision shared with the people of Himachal Pradesh, one that guides every initiative of his government.

He said that the state government has introduced forward-looking policies that are driving Himachal towards clean and green energy, responsible tourism, horticulture, information technology, data storage, and food processing. He highlighted that the state has already taken a leadership role in hydropower and renewable energy, where European expertise and Indian aspirations can create strong synergies.

The CM further noted that Himachal apples have earned global recognition as a trusted brand, and now the state was into organic vegetables, floriculture, and other high-value crops that are poised for international markets. He added that the government’s focus on natural farming and dairy-based initiatives has opened new avenues for innovation and collaboration. Urging European investors to explore opportunities in wellness, organic products, and sustainable lifestyles, Sukhu emphasised that Himachal has consistently ranked among the best-performing states of India, particularly in the social sectors.

Sukhu extended an invitation to European investors, entrepreneurs and innovators to visit Himachal Pradesh, assuring them that they would not only discover business opportunities but also build partnerships founded on trust, stability, and shared values.

On the occasion, the CM was conferred with the leadership and governance award in recognition of his visionary and transformative governance in Himachal.