Sukhu pushes for regulated cultivation of industrial hemp

In a move to redefine the state’s economic landscape and achieve the vision of a self-reliant Himachal by 2027, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has pushed for regulated cultivation of industrial hemp. In a move to redefine the state’s economic landscape and achieve the vision of a self-reliant Himachal by 2027, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has pushed for regulated cultivation of industrial hemp. (HT File)

Reaffirming his commitment, the CM stated that the government was not promoting addiction but rather a modern industry.

‘’Hemp-hub vision aims to position Himachal Pradesh as a manufacturing centre for ‘Hempcrete’- an innovative, carbon-negative construction material, as well as specialised textiles and ayurvedic medicines. By fostering this new sector, the government is not only seeking to make Himachal the most prosperous state by 2032 but also creating a new ecosystem for startups and youth employment,” said Sukhu.

He said that for decades, cannabis has grown wild across the valleys of Kullu, Mandi, and Chamba, often marred by associations with the illegal drug trade, but henceforth it will widely be acclaimed for its medicinal properties for pain management and inflammation besides its uses in textile and apparel industry, paper and packaging industry, cosmetics and personal care industry, biofuel and energy industry, etc.

“With proper regulation and awareness, hemp can become a key driver of eco-friendly industrial development especially in hill and rural economies like Himachal Pradesh”, said Sukhu.

He stated that a key pillar is the strict mandate ensuring that all industrial hemp cultivated in Himachal Pradesh maintains a Tetra Hydro Cannabinol (THC) content below 0.3 percent. This scientific threshold renders the plant non-intoxicating and entirely unsuitable for misuse as a drug, while preserving its superior properties for producing high-quality fiber and seeds.