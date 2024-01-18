Sukhu urges ‘wealthy people’ to adopt orphans

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday appealed the wealthier section of the society to adopt children residing in the childcare centres and provide them a safe and bright future. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

He visited a childcare home at Tutikandi in Shimla where Jyoti (original name withheld), residing at the centre, was adopted by her new parents in the chief minister’s presence under the “Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojana”. Sukhu lauded the couple for their noble gesture and encouraging wealthier section of the society to opt for adoption.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“The government understands the problems faced by the orphans and other weaker sections of the society, therefore the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojana has been started in the state,” an official statement quoted him as saying. Sukhu said the state government was arduously working for the welfare of the weaker sections of the society.

Sukhu is also the chairperson of Himachal Pradesh Child Welfare Council.

“Himachal is the first state to come up with a law for the welfare of orphan children and vulnerable sections,” he said.

“Around 4,000 orphan children are covered under the ambit of the scheme and the state has shouldered the complete responsibility of their studies and overall development,” he added.